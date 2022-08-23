Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Veil & Ralph Lauren Dress for Second Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse at her wedding attire during her second ceremony with Ben Affleck this weekend. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

In a new post on Instagram, Lopez teased her ensemble for the big day — which was designed by Ralph Lauren, according to People. Within photos published to her newsletter “On The JLo,” Lopez’s chosen shot featured her posing beneath a sheer white veil. The glimpse of her gown beneath it featured a high neckline trimmed in feathers, creating a bold textured moment. Her ensemble appeared to be finished with diamond drop earrings that featured dangling pearls.

Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, coordinating with Lopez and their wedding’s all-white dress code. At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at his estate surrounded by friends and family.

During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, Rob Zangardi — one of her longtime stylists, aside Mariel Haenn — shared an Instagram post of images including a close-up shot of some of her shoe options for for the big day — including pairs from her JLO Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW. Pairs from Lopez’s affordable line included two pairs of white stiletto-heeled sandals — one with wraparound straps, the other with faux fur-topped toe straps and winding lace-up straps. Additional pairs included platform sandals in satin and suede in a range of white tones, as well as a pair of stiletto sandals with feather-trimmed straps.

The occasion followed Lopez and Affleck’s viral July honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, her twins Max and Emme Muniz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

Discover Lopez’s street style over the years in the gallery.