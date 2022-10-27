Jennifer Lopez Breaks a Sweat in Neon Sports Bra & Bike Shorts for Body Armor Water

Jennifer Lopez took sporty style to new heights in a brand new campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning musician dressed in vibrant pink for water brand Body Armor, as shared on the brand’s Instagram. In the imagery, Lopez poses in a neon pink sports bra and matching bike shorts by P.E. Nation. Both pieces included stitched piping and a neon sheen, giving them an elevated appearance. Completing her ensemble were small gold hoop earrings and a ponytail, as well as — of course — a bottle of Body Armor water.

When it came to footwear, Lopez’s shoes weren’t visible in the photography. However, it’s highly likely she wore a matching or coordinating set of athletic sneakers. Both platforms, lace-up and slip-on styles in a range of materials have become go-to silhouettes for the musician over the years — like the chunky white style she wore earlier this fall, seen while disembarking from a jet with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

