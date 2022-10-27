×
Jennifer Lopez Breaks a Sweat in Neon Sports Bra & Bike Shorts for Body Armor Water

JLO
Jennifer Lopez took sporty style to new heights in a brand new campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning musician dressed in vibrant pink for water brand Body Armor, as shared on the brand’s Instagram. In the imagery, Lopez poses in a neon pink sports bra and matching bike shorts by P.E. Nation. Both pieces included stitched piping and a neon sheen, giving them an elevated appearance. Completing her ensemble were small gold hoop earrings and a ponytail, as well as — of course — a bottle of Body Armor water.

When it came to footwear, Lopez’s shoes weren’t visible in the photography. However, it’s highly likely she wore a matching or coordinating set of athletic sneakers. Both platforms, lace-up and slip-on styles in a range of materials have become go-to silhouettes for the musician over the years — like the chunky white style she wore earlier this fall, seen while disembarking from a jet with Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, Hermes, Birkin, crop top, sweatpants, pink sweatpants, Ben Affleck, Emme Muniz, travel, Los Angeles, sneakers, white sneakers, lace up sneakers
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Los Angeles with Ben Affleck and Emme Muniz on Oct. 9, 2022.
CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

