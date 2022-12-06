Jennifer Lopez Gets Holiday-Ready in Red Safari Jacket, Puffed Booties & Studded ‘JLO’ Bag

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the holiday season in style — with a “JLO” twist.

On Tuesday morning, the musician shared her latest dynamic OOTD on Instagram: a bright collared wool safari jacket, cinched with a wide belt and layered over a pair of palazzo-style trousers — all in the same hue of poinsettia-red. In true Lopez fashion, her outfit was accessorized accordingly with a matching set of rimless curved aviator sunglasses, gold rings, a heart-shaped pendant necklace and twisted hoop earrings.

Finishing Lopez’s ensemble with a dynamic twist was a customized studded red leather Valentino handbag, featuring a flap-style silhouette printed with white “JLO” lettering. The bag was a customized version from the label’s Rockstud handbag line by Pierpaolo Piccioli — who notably won Designer of the Year at the 2022 British Fashion Awards on Monday night.

When it came to footwear, Lopez slipped into a pair of matching crimson heeled booties. Her ankle-high style appeared to include padded uppers crafted with puffer-style quilting, accented by triangular toes. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a slick height boost.

This wasn’t Lopez’s only bold social media moment this season; the musician virally turned back time with an announcement of her upcoming album “This is Me…Then,” in a transformative video where Lopez’s 2002 self whips her hair to morph into the new album cover. The new image finds her in the same black leather jacket, skirt and corset crop top she wore in her December Vogue editorial this year.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Since 2020, Lopez has also dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, including Guess and Giuseppe Zanotti, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line. The collection includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, currently retailing from $40 to $300.

