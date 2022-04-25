Jennifer Lopez Brings Slick Glam to ‘Girls Night Out’ in Red-Hot Minidress & Louboutin Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez took going-out style to new heights this week.

The “Papi” singer posed on Instagram before a night out at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., with her girlfriends, wearing a sleek red minidress from Saint Laurent. The wool number featured a turtleneck silhouette, complete with long sleeves and a vertical accent shaped like a military jacket’s eyelet. Completing J-Lo’s ensemble were large silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a white minaudière clutch by Chanel, featuring a thin chain strap and black logo lettering.

“Girls night out,” Lopez aptly captioned the photo.

Completing the DSW collaborator’s punchy ensemble was her viral engagement ring from Ben Affleck, featuring an 8.5-carat natural green diamond and angular white diamonds. She also finished her look with a set of black leather boots, courtesy of Christian Louboutin. Fittingly, the “Louboutins” musician’s sold-out Gazolina style included a thigh-high silhouette, pointed toes and 4-5-inch stiletto heels — plus the designer’s signature red soles for added flair.

Thigh-high boots like Lopez’s are on the rise, due to their fuller coverage and versatility. Leather and suede pairs in neutral tones have risen in popularity from their layering abilities, as well as height-boosting stiletto or block heels — as seen in new pairs by Aquazzura, Charles David and Proenza Schouler. Aside from the “On the Floor” singer, stars like Gwen Stefani, Rihanna and Dua Lipa have also worn sleek Casadei, Amina Muaddi and Rick Owens boots in recent weeks.

See more of Lopez’s style through the years.

