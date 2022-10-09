Jennifer Lopez Formally Glows in Black Gown and Platform Stilettos with Ben Affleck at JR Ridinger’s Celebration of Life

Jennifer Lopez made a formal arrival to mogul JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami — with heels to match.

While arriving to the occasion with husband Ben Affleck, Lopez wore a black ankle-length gown. The Grammy Award-winning musician‘ style featured a sleeveless silhouette, complete with a rounded neckline. A metallic collar necklace, post earrings and cocktail ring, as well as two layered bracelets — a sculpted gold floral cuff and string of white beads — further complemented her ensemble. Lopez finished her outfit with a quilted black leather Chanel shoulder bag.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend JR Ridinger’s celebration of life in Miami on Oct. 8, 2022. CREDIT: LDFL / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “Papi” singer wore a set of platform-soled sandals. Her style featured thick soles with curved toe straps, which appeared to be crafted from black suede. Completing the set with a sky-high finish were stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 5 inches in height. The pair fit into the event’s traditional dress code to create a monochrome finish for Lopez’s ensemble. However, it also provided her with a strong height boost in the process — a longtime staple of the star’s shoe wardrobe, which often includes footwear with platform soles and towering heels.

A closer look at Lopez’s heels. CREDIT: LDFL / SplashNews.com

JR Ridinger’s celebration of life was held in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2022. The occasion honored the life of Ridinger, who was the CEO and chairman of Shop.com and Market America — which made him a billionaire businessman over the years. The event was attended by numerous family and friends of the mogul, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys and David and Isabela Grutman.

