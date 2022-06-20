Jennifer Lopez Has ‘First Class’ Fashion Moment in Silk Pajamas, $65 Sunglasses & Sky-High Heels

Jennifer Lopez took to first-class travel in style.

The “Halftime” star took on jet-set dressing in comfort, wearing a set of white silk pajamas. Featuring a collared shirt and flowing trousers, the set gained a whimsical elegance from a pink, blue and yellow print of hummingbirds. Completing her look were gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and $65 oversized Quay cat-eye sunglasses with pink frames and gold chain accents, plus a matching leather Valentino top-handle bag punctuated with a gold pyramid stud. The star shared a clip of her strutting on the runway on Instagram, set to — what else? — Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”

“Travels,” Lopez pointedly captioned the glamorous video on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, the “Shades of Blue” star boosted her silky outfit in sky-high Gucci platform heels. The star’s footwear coordinated with her pajamas in white leather, boosted by a stacked platform sole and thin heels that totaled at least 5 inches in height. Bringing the sold-out pair a sophisticated, secure element were buckled upper T-shaped straps, streamlining and literally elevating Lopez’s ensemble.

Platform heels like Lopez’s are a top trend for summer. Styles with thick soles and towering heles have emerged as a go-to option from their dramatic silhouette, as seen in new styles by Schutz, Steve Madden and Valentino; the brand’s Tan-Go platforms have proven especially popular, worn by stars from Nicky Hilton to Emma Roberts. Aside from Lopez, stars including Elle Fanning, Madelaine Petsch and Lady Gaga have worn Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Amina Muaddi platforms in recent weeks as well.

Lopez is no stranger herself to sky-high heels, having worn daring pairs for years.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

