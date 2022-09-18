Jennifer Lopez is All Business in White Suit and Sky-High Platform Pumps at ‘Raising Latina Voices’ Event

Jennifer Lopez suited up while kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday night.

The newly-married star made an appearance at Universal Studios Backlot to speak at Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event, alongside Grameen America’s president Andrea Jung. For the occasion, Lopez wore a cream suit by Fendi, featuring a pointed silk-lapeled blazer and wide-leg trousers. The set was cinched with a thin matching belt with gold logo hardware, and accented by a thin necklace and gold set of Tiffany & Co.’s $6,200 HardWare link earrings. Finishing Lopez’s ensemble was a white faux leather hobo bag by Charles & Keith; though her $83 Crescent style is now sold out, other colorways and silhouettes are available on the brand’s website.

Jennifer Lopez takes a selfie with the audience at Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event during Hispanic Heritage Month at Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen

Completing the “Get Right” singer’s ensemble were a towering set of white platform pumps. Her pair featured glossy leather uppers with thick platform soles, rounded toes and 5-6-inch heels. The set created a monochrome appearance, while adding a hint of dramatic flair to Lopez’s business-worthy outfit.

Jennifer Lopez and Andrea Jung are interviewed at Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event during Hispanic Heritage Month at Universal Studios Backlot in Universal City, Calif. on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Limitless Labs x Grameen

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.