Jennifer Lopez is All Business in White Suit and Sky-High Platform Pumps at ‘Raising Latina Voices’ Event

Jennifer Lopez suited up while kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday night.
The newly-married star made an appearance at Universal Studios Backlot to speak at Grameen America’s “Raising Latina Voices” event, alongside Grameen America’s president Andrea Jung. For the occasion, Lopez wore a cream suit by Fendi, featuring a pointed silk-lapeled blazer and wide-leg trousers. The set was cinched with a thin matching belt with gold logo hardware, and accented by a thin necklace and gold set of Tiffany & Co.’s $6,200 HardWare link earrings. Finishing Lopez’s ensemble was a white faux leather hobo bag by Charles & Keith; though her $83 Crescent style is now sold out, other colorways and silhouettes are available on the brand’s website.
Completing the “Get Right” singer’s ensemble were a towering set of white platform pumps. Her pair featured glossy leather uppers with thick platform soles, rounded toes and 5-6-inch heels. The set created a monochrome appearance, while adding a hint of dramatic flair to Lopez’s business-worthy outfit.
For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
