Jennifer Lopez Grooves in Logo-Mania Jeans and Mules for Coach Campaign

Jennifer Lopez took logomania to new heights while busting a move in Coach’s new spring campaign.

The “Marry Me” star showed off some of her signature dance moves in a new Coach Instagram Reel. For the occasion, Lopez was cozily dressed in a white sweatshirt embroidered with black “Coach” lettering and the brand’s horse and carriage logo. Her ensemble also featured a pair of dark blue jeans, printed with light blue interlocking “C” logos.

When it came to shoes, Lopez wore Coach’s new buckled mules—which she also wore in the brand’s Spring 2022 campaign. The style features soles, uppers and a wide strap in the brand’s signature logo jacquard and lined in brown leather. Their boldest feature is a large gold buckle on each strap, which makes the pair fully adjustable. They also include 4.25-inch stiletto heels, finishing the shoes off with a sleek accent. Though the pair is largely sold out, a few sizes of Lopez’s mules are still available for $210 on Revolve.com.

Coach’s buckled logo mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Jennifer Lopez models styles from Coach’s spring 2022 collection. CREDIT: Tyler Mitchell/Courtesy of Coach

However, these weren’t the first occasions Lopez donned the sharp mules. The “On the Floor” singer also slipped on the pair as part of Coach’s “Give a Little Love” campaign for the 2021 holiday season, shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and Renell Medrano. In the clip, Lopez starred in a 2021 remake of her 2002 “All I Have” music video, mimicking the original visuals where she walked down snowy streets in a furry hooded coat, carrying armfuls of Coach bags and luggage. You can discover the full campaign below.

Mules like Lopez’s are a top shoe trend within the high heel revival happening right now. Many pairs feature wide or thin toe straps in a backless silhouette, complete with stiletto or block heels. New styles continue to emerge from a range of brands, including Kurt Geiger, Tony Bianco and Kate Spade New York. In addition to Lopez, stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry and Halsey have also worn Saint Laurent, Femme LA and Giuseppe Zanotti mules in recent weeks.For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike. Lopez has also designed numerous trendy pairs for her own JLO Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW, which launched last fall.

