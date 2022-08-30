Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign.

Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp.

Finishing the newly-married star’s ensemble was a set of heeled Kyle sandals, also part of Coach’s Fall 2022 collection. The $250 style featured a slip-on silhouette with two wide upper straps, each cinched with thin adjustable buckles. The set gained a sleek twist from 3.5-inch stiletto heels, as well as squared toes accented by “Coach” nameplates on their fronts. Together with Lopez’s leather outfit, the set created a monochrome appearance that was both edgy and sophisticated.

Coach’s Kyle mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Related Jennifer Lopez Pops for Second Honeymoon in White Crop Top, Pants and Nude Platforms with Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Veil & Ralph Lauren Dress for Second Wedding to Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez's Stylist Reveals Shoe Options for Her Second Wedding to Ben Affleck

However, this wasn’t Lopez’s only standout Coach moment this week. For an “interview” with her alter ego “J-Lo” on Instagram, the star played two versions of herself in an interview with each other — naturally, comparing their Coach bags. Lopez carried a rivet-studded Rogue satchel with a trench coat and skirt, while “J-Lo” wore a shearling-trimmed jacket and monogrammed baseball cap with the brand’s white leather Tabby shoulder bag.

“I thought this was my call time,” Lopez says to her alter ego. “She always does this!” However, by the video’s end, the duo make up and have made lunch plans — as one does.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.