Jennifer Lopez Models Logo Socks, Buckled Sandals & More for Coach’s Holiday 2022 Campaign

Jennifer Lopez is already dressed for the holiday season, thanks to Coach’s newest campaign.

The Grammy Award-winning musician posed for Anton Gottlob’s lens in the “Feel the Wonder”-themed imagery, which spotlights the sense of wonder people feel around the holiday season — as well as the brand’s Winter 2022 collection, also worn in the campaign by Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon.

For the occasion, Lopez jumped and posed on a bed in a Coach letterman jacket, as well as a beige set of socks covered in the label’s signature “C” monogram. A new black leather top-handle bag with a covered chain accent, as well as a flap covered in coordinating logo jacquard, completed her outfit. Next to the bed was a set of glossy red rubber boots — which would have added a whimsically retro finish to Lopez’s ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s Winter 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach/Anton Gottlob

However, this wasn’t Lopez’s only ensemble worn during the occasion. In another photo, the “Shotgun Wedding” star posed next to an upside-down snowman in a matching monogrammed black denim jacket and flared jeans, paired with a red plaid wool hat, gold hoop earrings and a $450 red leather version of the house’s popular Tabby 26 handbag. Her ensemble’s base came from the form of buckled sandals; though the set was not fully visible, indeterminate if it encompassed a mule or heeled form, the style did include black leather straps accented with square gold buckles.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s Winter 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach/Anton Gottlob

Coach’s Holiday 2022 campaign is its latest initiative for the upcoming holiday season. The brand has just unveiled its first virtual shopping platform as well, inspired by older Coach boutiques. Available on the label’s Obsess-powered website, the holiday-decorated space includes displays with pieces of its new collection available to shop online, as well as through livestreams. The immersive space also allows guests to play a game with the brand’s dinosaur mascot Rexy for the chance to win special prizes.

It’s worth noting this is Lopez’s latest Coach moment, as well. Since the start of 2020, the musician has starred in campaigns for the brand, which she also represents as a global ambassador. In her most recent ads this fall, the star “interviewed” herself as both Jennifer Lopez and “J/Lo,” playfully fighting and comparing handbags together. In additional Coach news, the brand’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, has been nominated for the Accessory Designer of the Year at the 2022 CFDA Awards, taking place on Nov. 7 in New York City.

