Jennifer Lopez Gets Slick in Bralette With Thong Combo, Neon Pink H&M Skirt & Hidden Heels for ‘New York Times’

Jennifer Lopez posed in some of her most daring looks yet—in this week’s “The New York Times,” no less.

In behind-the-scenes photos snapped by stylist Rob Zangardi, Lopez poses for a new interview on the release of her upcoming film “Marry Me.” The “Hustlers” star wore numerous sleek outfits for the occasion, including a neon pink H&M skirt with a matching crop top and puffer coat. In another, she can be seen posing in a sheer top, blazer, ribbed pants and pencil skirt by Herve Leger. The third, however, is one of her most risqué: a cropped leather jacket and strappy black cutout dress with a bra-like top and thong straps, created by independent designer Grace Ling. All pieces were paired with geometric-shaped Jennifer Fisher rings.

In the accompanying interview by Nicole Sperling, Lopez shared the similarities between her “Marry Me” character Kat Diaz’s experiences as a world-famous pop star and her own life in the public eye.

“You really just want to sing and dance and act,” Lopez said. “This whole other thing comes along with it that you have to learn how to navigate — having that public life, this artistic life and then your private life. What you want is just a regular life, like anybody else,” she said with a pause. “All of it is put under scrutiny.”

Lopez also took the opportunity to discuss her new relationship with Ben Affleck, saying they’ve learned to “hold [their relationship] sacred.”

“You have to do what feels good to you all the time. But at the same time, you learn from the past, you do things better the second time,” said Lopez. “There’s a part of it that, yes, we’re together. But there’s a part of it that’s not, you know, being so open the way we were when we were so young and in love many years ago.”

Though the “Backup Plan” star’s shoes weren’t visible in Zanagrdi’s iPhone shots, Lopez likely wore her signature bold footwear. The star is an avid wearer and lover of high heels, often donning pairs with towering stiletto heels and platform soles in a range of silhouettes. Most recently, she’s worn lace-up Alaia and Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots, as well as fluffy Gucci slides and heeled boots and sandals from her own trendy JLO Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go to the movies with their kids in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

