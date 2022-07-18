Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck in Romantic Couture Corset Wedding Dress in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez is officially married to Ben Affleck. The duo wed in Las Vegas on Saturday, as announced in the star’s Sunday “On the JLo” newsletter.

For the occasion, Lopez wore a romantic white gown by Zuhair Murad. The sheer piece featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette with long sleeves and a fishtail train. In a sleek twist, the designer’s Spring 2023 number also included a structured corset bodice with a curved sweetheart neckline. Lopez’s outfit was complete with a matching veil trimmed in lace, also by Murad, as well as sparkling stud earrings and a delicate pendant necklace — as worn in photos and selfies she added to her newsletter to celebrate the occasion.

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez

Lopez’s marriage announcement was preceded by the Clark County Clerk’s office, which registered their marriage certificate on Saturday — and indicates that Lopez will change her last name to Affleck’s.

Though it was unclear what Lopez chose for her wedding day footwear, it’s likely the star opted for a set of matching or coordinating pointed-toe pumps or high-heeled sandals. Both styles have been her go-to’s for formal events and red carpets for years. They’re also top bridal shoe trends, emerging in recent collections by Stuart Weitzman, Schutz and Malone Souliers.

However, the star’s couture wedding gown wasn’t the only white dress she wore on her big day. Prior to the ceremony, the “Papi” singer was seen in a white sleeveless dress with a floor-length skirt in a new Instagram Reel shared by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Sparkling hoop earrings, a pendant necklace and diamond bracelet added subtle glamour to her ensemble;e.

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

PHOTOS: Click to Discover Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years in the gallery.