Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding Guests Arrive in All-White Dress Code for Second Ceremony in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her marriage to Ben Affleck with a second ceremony, held at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003.

Following Lopez and Affleck’s wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, the pair were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at the estate surrounded by friends and family. The event included an all-white dress code. According to People, Lopez wore a white gown with a flowing train and veil by Ralph Lauren; Affleck similarly followed suit in a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding cocktail reception at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Is Sharply Suited at Wedding The occasion followed the pair’s viral romantic honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, as well as his 14-year-old daughter Seraphina and her 14-year-old child Emme.

Guests all wearing white arrive to the cocktail reception at Ben and Jennifer Lopez wedding in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen leaving the Louvre Museum in Paris after a private visit on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Suits Up at Wedding With Blazer, Trousers & Oxfords Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty.

Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

