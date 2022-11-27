Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up in Ugg Boots, Skinny Jeans and More for Thanksgiving

Jennifer Lopez took a cozy approach to dressing for Thanksgiving this weekend.

On Thursday, the “This is Me…Then” musician shared a new Instagram Reel with numerous photos from her Thanksgiving weekend, celebrated with family and friends including Ben Affleck, Lynda Lopez and Stevie Mackey. During the occasion, she donned a gray and red intarsia sweater in one photo set; in another, she cooked in a light tan turtleneck sweater and distressed blue jeans. The same tan sweater and jeans appeared to be the base for one of her Thanksgiving day outfits, which featured a brown shearling jacket and knit hat topped with a fluffy pom-pom. Lopez finished her look with cozy calf-high Ugg boots, featuring caramel hued-suede uppers and rounded toes.

In other photos in her post from Thanksgiving itself, Lopez could be seen in a black flounce-sleeved dress covered in a festive brown, green and cream floral print. A gold Foundrae charm necklace and large hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Lopez’s shoes from her formal Thanksgiving dinner weren’t visible. However, it’s highly likely she wore a matching or complementary set of heeled sandals or pumps for the formal occasion — like the set of black pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps she donned with Ben Affleck at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 runway show,

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show held at The Huntington Museum and Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

