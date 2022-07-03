Jennifer Lopez Elevates Jeans & Sneakers With Dior Bag for Rolls Royce Shopping With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez proved a casual summer outfit can be instantly elevated with sharp shoes — and a refreshing beverage — while on a family outing with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Lopez arrived at the Rolls Royce dealership on Saturday afternoon with Affleck and his son, Samuel. For the occasion, the “Marry Me” star held hands with Affleck in light blue jeans and a white long-sleeved Henley, which featured a button-up neckline and ribbed texture. Accentuating her ensemble’s glamour were thin metallic hoop earrings, a floral-printed canvas Dior Book tote and a pair of orange and gold-accented sunglasses. Giving her outfit a summer-ready twist was a green can of sparkling Perrier mineral water — coincidentally, its L’Orange flavor, which featured punchy tones that matched her sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben and Samuel Affleck arrive at the Rolls Royce dealership in Beverly Hills on July 2, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Papi” singer went casual in a set of all-white sneakers. Though her style wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans’ hems, the pair appeared to include flat ridged soles and rounded toes with leather uppers. The style provided a clean base for the former “American Idol” judge’s look, while remaining versatile and sharp for any range of warm weather outfits.

Sneakers like Lopez’s are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Converse, Cariuma and Superga. Aside from Lopez, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Gigi Hadid have also laced into Nike , Naked Wolfe and Reebok sneakers in recent weeks.

