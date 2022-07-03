Jennifer Lopez Elevates Jeans & Sneakers With Dior Bag for Rolls Royce Shopping With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez proved a casual summer outfit can be instantly elevated with sharp shoes — and a refreshing beverage — while on a family outing with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Lopez arrived at the Rolls Royce dealership on Saturday afternoon with Affleck and his son, Samuel. For the occasion, the “Marry Me” star held hands with Affleck in light blue jeans and a white long-sleeved Henley, which featured a button-up neckline and ribbed texture. Accentuating her ensemble’s glamour were thin metallic hoop earrings, a floral-printed canvas Dior Book tote and a pair of orange and gold-accented sunglasses. Giving her outfit a summer-ready twist was a green can of sparkling Perrier mineral water — coincidentally, its L’Orange flavor, which featured punchy tones that matched her sunglasses.
When it came to shoes, the “Papi” singer went casual in a set of all-white sneakers. Though her style wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans’ hems, the pair appeared to include flat ridged soles and rounded toes with leather uppers. The style provided a clean base for the former “American Idol” judge’s look, while remaining versatile and sharp for any range of warm weather outfits.
For footwear, Lopez regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.
