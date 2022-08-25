Jennifer Lopez Pops for Second Honeymoon in White Crop Top, Pants and Nude Platforms with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shop on their second honeymoon in Milan on Aug. 25, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez revealed a crisp new look while in Milan, celebrating her second honeymoon with Ben Affleck. The occasion followed the starry couple after their second wedding ceremony last weekend, held on Affleck’s estate in Georgia.

While on a shopping trip to luxury stores including Brunello Cucinelli, Lopez walked hand-in-hand with Affleck in a bold white outfit. The “Marry Me” star’s ensemble featured high-waisted white trousers, complete with a matching sleeveless crop top.

Finishing Lopez’s look was a matching white fedora, layered necklaces and a shiny gold bangle. Further elevating her outfit’s vacation-ready energy was Christian Louboutin’s $2,190 Greekaba canvas tote bag from his Greece-inspired Greekaba capsule collection. The leather-handled bag gave Lopez’s outfit a bohemian spin through its allover Konstantin Kakanias embroidery, gold spikes and tubular beading as well.

When it came to shoes, the “Papi” singer boosted her outfit in a set of platform heels. Though the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her pant legs, Lopez appeared to wear a set of beige platform heels. Her style included wide crossed toe straps. The pair likely featured 4-5-inch heels, based on her past honeymoon looks with Affleck in Paris this summer.

Lopez’s all-white ensemble came after her aforementioned Georgia wedding to Affleck, which included an all-white dress code. The star was aptly dressed for the elegant affair in an array of gowns — specifically, three custom numbers designed by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding cocktail reception at his estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com