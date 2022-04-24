Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck.

While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet — plus a black leather Hermes Birkin — for a glamorous finish.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Lopez went casual in a pair of versatile low-top sneakers. The white leather pair featured uppers cinched with a lace-up silhouette, as well as flat rubber soles. Brown leather tabs on each tongue gave the pair an added bohemian detail, as well.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

A closer look at Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Sneakers like Lopez’s are a year-round trend due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, like new pairs by Converse, Cariuma and Superga. Aside from the “American Idol” alumni, stars like Kylie Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and Jisoo have also laced into Nike, Naked Wolfe and Amiri sneakers in recent weeks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stroll at the Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica on April 23, 2022. CREDIT: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

For footwear, the DSW collaborator regularly wears strappy sandals and platform pumps by Femme LA, Christian Louboutin and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the “World of Dance” judge pairs her looks with chunky sneakers by Slick Woods x The Kooples and René Caovilla — plus top athletic brands Reebok, Adidas and Nike.

Click through the gallery to see Lopez’s glam style evolution over the years.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100