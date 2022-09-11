Jennifer Lawrence Pops at NYFW for Simon Miller in Bodycon Dress and Neon Wedges

Jennifer Lawrence made a viral entrance to New York Fashion Week this weekend, thanks to Simon Miller.

While arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation, Lawrence strolled through the neighborhood in a sleek black bodycon dress. The Academy Award-winning actress‘ seamless $295 Lubos number hailed from Miller’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring a stretchy knee-length silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves. Padded built-in cups also brought the piece added ease and comfort. Lawrence’s look was complete with an array of whimsical accessories, including black oval-shaped sunglasses and two gold necklaces; one with a large turquoise stone, the other featuring a delicate chain strung with charms.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives at Simon Miller’s Spring 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The actress also carried a metallic gold version of Miller’s hit Lopsy top-handle bag, a $295 style with a pillowy lamé construction and knotted top handle. Her outfit was finished in vibrant fashion with a set of the brand’s Ghost sandals, featuring neon green uppers with thong straps and 3.93-inch wedge heels. Though her style is currently unavailable, other hues are currently sold on Miller’s website. The style brought a nonchalant ease to Lawrence’s outfit, creating a punchy ensemble paired with statement pieces for a smooth style moment.

A closer look at Lawrence’s wedges. CREDIT: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The occasion marked Lawrence’s debut at New York Fashion Week; previously, the “Hunger Games” star has mainly attended Paris-based shows for Dior and Miu Miu since 2011. It also continued Miller’s rising list of footwear accomplishments, following the brand’s collaboration launch with actress Tommy Dorfman earlier this month, featuring extended sizes of its popular Bubble clogs, High Raid and High Mojo boots.

Simon Miller’s Spring 2023 presentation highlighted the brand’s signature whimsical style, featuring sleeveless dresses and coats with details like horizontal stitching, crochet and knotting. This season, a focus was placed on the brand’s beloved hit slip-on platform sandals, featuring bubble-esque rounded and flat soles; Miller’s signature love of texture was also seen through additions of raffia, quilting and rows of pearls. Rounded-toed mules and wedges with stripes, metallic tones and PVC straps also added a quirky touch to the lineup. With a bright palette that included classic whites and a range of orange, blue and green hues, the collection brought a beach-worthy take to Miller’s optimistic design repertoire.

