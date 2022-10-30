Jennifer Lawrence Masters Fall Mom Style in Cream Coat and High-Coverage Leather Flats

Jennifer Lawrence brought a cozy take to off-duty mom style in New York City this weekend.

While strolling through Manhattan with her child on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a maroon ribbed sweater over a black top and matching leggings. Paired with the set was a cream-toned wool coat, featuring an attached belt and lapel-less silhouette. Finishing her relaxed autumn attire were black sunglasses, as well as a blue and orange New York Mets baseball cap and gold stud earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence strolls with her child in New York City on Oct. 29, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, Lawrence appeared to slip on a pair of black leather flats. Her round-toed style featured elastic foot openings and back tabs, as well as higher coverage from uppers that covered the front of her feet. The set provided a relaxed finish to her ensemble, while remaining versatile and sharp for the upcoming season.

Flats like Lawrence’s are a top trend this fall, due to a rise in ballerina aesthetics and comfort-focused footwear. Though the classic style is released seasonally, brands including M.Gemi, Camper and Gucci have released new pairs in recent weeks; Sandy Liang also debuted a Mary Jane-style flat as her brand’s first shoe during New York Fashion Week in September.

A closer look at Lawrence’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lawrence often makes sharp shoe statements, preferring styles that are classic and versatile. When on the red carpet, the “Hunger Games” star frequently wears pumps, sandals and wedged heels from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Gia Borghini and The Attico. Her off-duty style also includes strappy sandals and mules from The Row, Bottega Venets and Simon Miller. When casually dressing, however, Lawrence regularly wears Ugg boots and go-to slides from Oofos, Manolo Blahnik and Pierre Hardy, as well as sneakers by Reebok, Nike and Dior.

