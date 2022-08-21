Jennifer Garner Speeds Off in Style on Retro Pink Boat in Texas After Wrapping ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Jennifer Garner completed her upcoming Apple TV+ drama miniseries, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” in Austin, Texas this weekend — in truly outdoors-worthy style, to boot.

Posing in a pink speedboat on a lake in a new Instagram post, Garner sat at the wheel, accompanied by actress Angourie Rice — who plays her stepdaughter in the forthcoming show. For the occasion, the “13 Going on 30” actress was classically outfitted in a plain white T-shirt. Finishing her look were black sunglasses and a blue baseball cap. Though the rest of her ensemble was not visible, Garner completed her outfit with a pair of shorts to add to its casual nature.

“Austin, TX, you sure know how to show a crew a good time—see you again soon!,” Garner captioned her post, including a red heart emoji.

Related Jordyn Woods Amps Up Her Bodysuit's Ankle Cutouts With Sparkling Sandals & Diamonds Beyonce Slips On Thong Sandals With Ankle Straps & Risky Little Black Cutout Dress in New Promo Sofia Vergara Masters Shades of Green in Towering Platform Sandals, Breezy Top & Front-Slit Trousers

Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely the “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” star wore a pair of sneakers or durable outdoor sandals for the occasion — likely due to her character’s task at hand. However, the potential shoes wouldn’t be far from Garner’s own off-duty footwear, which often includes running and athletic sneakers. In fact, she was also seen in a pair earlier this summer on Instagram, wearing sharp white sneakers with a floral dress while tending to her greenhouse at home.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Garner’s top casual-comfy looks over the years.