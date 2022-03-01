Jennifer Garner Gets Sharp in Navy Pumps and Tweed Minidress for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner stepped out in sharp style while appearing on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, alongside “13 Going on 30” co-star Mark Ruffalo.

The “13 Going on 30” actress was spotted entering the “GMA” studios in a purple tweed minidress, which featured white and blue accents, as well as overlapping panels and a faint slit for a daring twist. To ward off the winter chill, Garner’s look was also paired with a black coat that included a bold leopard-printed lining. Sparkly stud earrings completed her ensemble.

Shoe-wise, the “Love, Simon” actress gave her outfit a boost in navy suede pumps. The actress’ pointed-toe style featured stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, giving her outfit instant sharpness and smoothly complementing her purple dress.

While appearing on “GMA,” Garner discussed “The Adam Project” with co-star Ruffalo, as well as their onscreen reunion. You can discover her full interview below.

Pumps like Garner’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Garner, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.



When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from affordable brands like Brooks, Newton and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

