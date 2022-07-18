Typically Mom-Chic Jennifer Garner Masters Packing School Lunches for Kids in Leggings & Neon Sneakers

Jennifer Garner shared a clever new Instagram Reel this week, just in time for the upcoming back-to-school season. While highlighting her healthy Once Upon A Farm fruit pouches — and adeptness at quickly creating lunches for her kids with Ben Affleck — Garner cut sandwiches, raced around the kitchen and popped popcorn in black leggings and a matching top. Layered over these was a navy hoodie, creating a relaxed outfit ideal for athletic activities — or simply being at home.

“Lunchboxes are a four-season sport,” Garner began her video, before cutting to a montage of making said lunches — finished

For footwear, the “Last Thing He Told Me” star boosted her casual at-home outfit with a set of neon sneakers. Her style featured mesh uppers in a vibrant orange hue, complete with curved white soles and a lace-up silhouette for added security. The pair added a pop of color to Garner’s ensemble while remaining easy to move in — essential when speedily packing lunches.

This isn’t Garner’s first foray into athletic sneakers. The actress is known for her penchant for the sporty style, which she wears often; in fact, she even strapped on the same neon pair for an energetic workout, shared earlier this month in an Instagram Reel.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Garner’s top casual-comfy looks over the years.