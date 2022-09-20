Jennifer Garner Masters Cozy Back-to-School Pick-Up Style in Cardigan, Skirt & Retro White Sneakers

Jennifer Garner served a lesson in comfortable back-to-school style while picking up her son from school this week.

Garner wore a knee-length black skirt and white T-shirt while arriving at school on Tuesday afternoon. The “13 Going on 30” star’s outfit was given a fall-ready spin with a long cream cardigan, which featured a fuzzy ribbed texture and round brown buttons. Completing the actress’ attire were delicate huggie hoop earrings and a gray leather tote bag.

Jennifer Garner picks up her son from school in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Jennifer Garner picks up her son from school in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2022. CREDIT: MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Last Thing He Told Me” star boosted her casual outfit with a set of classic white sneakers. Her retro style featured leather uppers in a rounded lace-up silhouette. The pair was complete with wide stitched side panels, as well as brown rubber soles and smooth white rubber outsoles. Garner’s sneakers gave her outfit a comfortable and versatile base, with enough vintage inspiration to make them reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s.

A closer look at Garner’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega Agency

This isn’t Garner’s first foray into athletic sneakers. The actress is known for her penchant for the sporty style, which she wears often. In fact, she’s even strapped on the same neon style while working out in the past, and making school lunches for her kids in an Instagram Reel this summer.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-tos are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Garner’s top casual-comfy looks over the years.