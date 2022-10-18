Jennifer Coolidge Spreads Joy in Red Pumps & Festive Coat for Old Navy’s New Holiday Commercial

Jennifer Coolidge was utterly festive for her latest staring role in Old Navy’s 2022 holiday commercial.

In the clip, the “White Lotus” star sits at a white piano, wearing a black top and red skirt. Layered over the set is a cream wool coat, complete with sharp lapels and an allover red, green and black plaid print. Coolidge’s ensemble — as seen on the affordable retailer’s Instagram page — is finished with gold and crystal rings, as well as thin gold hoop earrings.

“Check this out — plaid!” Coolidge states. “I didn’t have any friends ’till I wore plaid. I don’t know who invented it, but they must have a lot of followers.”

When it came to shoes, the “Legally Blonde” star could be seen in a pair of bright red pumps. In another video segment of Old Navy’s campaign, Coolidge was spotted with a group of cheerful shoppers while playing the piano, wearing a round-toed set with thick soles and thin heels. The bright pair created a punchy finish to her festive attire, complementing its matching red tones.

However, this wasn’t Coolidge’s only bold moment in recent weeks; the actress can also be seen starring as dramatic real estate agent Karen Calhoun on Netflix’s new thriller series “The Watcher,” wearing a range of jewel-toned pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels throughout.

Coolidge’s footwear often consists of pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet. The actress has worn numerous neutral, metallic and jewel-toned pairs over the years, hailing from brands including Jimmy Choo. Off-duty, she’s also been spotted in heeled sandals in similar hues. Coolidge has become a fashion favorite in recent years as well, appearing in front rows for Christian Siriano and Loewe’s runway shows over the years.

