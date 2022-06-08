Jennifer Aniston Elevates the ‘Naked’ Sandal Trend in Sheer LBD With Sebastian Stan For Variety Actors on Actors Issue

Jennifer Aniston gave her everywoman style a glamorous spin for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue, alongside “Pam & Tommy” star Sebastian Stan. The issue ties into the magazine’s video series of the same name, where actors discuss the complexities behind their respective crafts and their own careers. In addition to Hathaway and Strong, shot by Alexi Lubomirski, the 2022 portfolio includes Anne Hathaway, Viola Davis, Zendaya, Jung Ho-yeon and more.

For the occasion, the “Morning Show” star wore a sleeveless black dress, featuring a slim-fitting silhouette and asymmetric layered sheer hemline. In true Aniston fashion, her accessories were especially minimal, consisting of just a thin gold bangle, two rings and a delicate pendant necklace.

Stan, meanwhile, took the retro route in a head-to-toe blue denim shirt, blazer and trousers. Completing his look were black boots with lightly chunky soles.

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan star on the cover of ‘Variety’ for its’ 2022 Actors on Actors’ issue. CREDIT: Alexi Lubomirski for Variety

When it came to shoes, Aniston boosted her ensemble with a star pair of minimalist sandals. Known as a “naked shoe” from their showcasing of the foot, her style included thin black soles with two front toe straps and sleek slingback straps. Finishing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

