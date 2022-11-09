Jennifer Aniston Poses in Vintage Chanel Bra, Gucci Thong & Y2K Trousers to Chat IVF & Fame for ‘Allure’

Jennifer Aniston is sharing her most personal interview yet — and she’s doing it on the December 2022 cover of Allure. The “Friends” star has made headlines today for her appearance on the beauty magazine’s latest cover — as seen on Instagram.

For the covergirl moment, Aniston simply wore a white Bulgari bracelet and a vintage black Chanel bra with rounded cups, accented by the brand’s signature white “double C” logo. Her covergirl ensemble was finished with a vintage Gucci thong with the brand’s metallic silver monogram at its center — the piece was designed for Gucci’s spring 1997 collection by Tom Ford — and a black low-rise Saint Laurent skirt.

Other photos feature similarly bold, minimalist styling — a signature of Aniston’s over the years.

One photo finds the “Morning Show” star in a simple black Aisling Camps dress with a wide side cutout. Another sees her posing on the ground in a red leather bodysuit by Saint Laurent, while one water-sprayed image features her in a blue Calle Del Mar bandeau and skirt with jewelry by Jenny Bird, MAM and Tabayer.

In true Y2K fashion, she also dons a pair of white leather Balmain trousers and a satin Isa Boulder bra top, given a glitzy finish with a crystal-covered Dior spring 2003 belt from El Cycèr Vintage.

The accompanying interview with Danielle Pergament dives into Aniston’s LolaVie haircare brand, as well as her reflections on a range of topics — including her experience with an IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), facing scrutiny in Hollywood, and entering her ’50s.

“I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad shit to ourselves,” Aniston shares. “You’re going to be 65 one day and think, I looked fucking great at 53.”

