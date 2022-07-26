Jennifer Aniston Embraces Classics in Black Bikini, Sunhat & Hidden Sandals for Beach Day

Jennifer Aniston took her classic style seaside while enjoying a day at the beach.

The “Friends” star snapped a selfie on Instagram, appearing to wear a black bikini top with thin straps. The style was contrasted by a large woven straw sun hat with a wide curved brim and brown neck cord, which perched atop Aniston’s head to protect her from the sun’s rays. Completing the “Morning Show” actress’ ensemble were clear-rimmed sunglasses with purple-tinted lenses.

Though Aniston’s footwear was not visible, it’s likely the actress slipped on thong sandals while at the beach. The minimalist style has been a go-to of hers while off-duty and hitting the sand for decades. Most pairs feature thin curved straps with flat soles, proving both easy to walk in and slide on and off. In new collections, styles in materials from leather to rubber have been released across a variety of brands, including Sam Edelman, Tkees, Andre Assous and Havaianas.

June 15, 2016: Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux are seen heading out of a meeting in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

