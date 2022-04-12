Jennifer Aniston Gives Adam Sandler a Facial With Her Skincare Line in Chic Boots While Wrapping ‘Murder Mystery 2’ in Paris

Jennifer Aniston brought her effortlessly chic personal style — and new skincare — to Paris while wrapping Netflix comedy “Murder Mystery 2” with Adam Sandler.

The “Friends” star rubbed serum on Sandler’s face, hailing from her LolaVie haircare brand’s new line of miniature-sized skincare. Dressed in-character as Audrey Spitz, Aniston wore a black double-breasted coat with gold buttons and a furry collar over a matching sweater. Finishing her look was a swirling updo, thin gold hoop earrings and black trousers.

“Our @lolavie minis have arrived! (launching today),” Aniston captioned the clip, which was shared today on Instagram, humorously adding that they’re [Adam Sandler] approved.”

Completing Aniston’s ensemble were black boots with pointed toes and thin heels, as seen in a behind-the-scenes photo taken from her own Instagram Reel while wrapping “Murder Mystery 2” in Paris. The silhouette featured a knee-high style, which Aniston layered with a puffy black coat while the cameras were off.

“Merciiii Paris,” Aniston captioned her original Reel. “That’s a wrap. #MurderMystery2.”

The “Cake” actress is renowned for her “everywoman” style that includes neutral separates, classic denim and sleek dresses from brands like Proenza Schouler, Vince and Prada. Her red carpet footwear is similarly re-wearable, often including strappy Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent sandals. She’s also been spotted in ankle boots, wedges and oxfords from brands like Clergerie, Chloe and Armani over the years.

