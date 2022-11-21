Jenna Dewan Sees Green in Velvet Suit & Heels at Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Jenna Dewan revamped evening suiting at Elton John’s final North American tour performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

On Sunday night, the “Come Dance with Me” judge arrived for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. She wore a green velvet suit, featuring a long-sleeved blazer and matching silk trousers. Worn sans-top, the set included pointed silky lapels. Dewan accessorized for the moment with a thin gold necklace and asymmetric drop earrings.

Jenna Dewan attends Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Dewan’s footwear was hidden beneath her pants’ long hems. Though they could not be fully seen, the style — which briefly peeked beneath her hem — featured a black hue with thick soles. The style likely included closed-toed uppers, as well as heels totaling 4-5 inches in height within a boot, sandal or pump silhouette.

Jenna Dewan attends Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.

PHOTOS: Discover John’s glamorous style over the years in the gallery.