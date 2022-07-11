Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Djokovic Celebrates in Romantic Pink Mini Dress & Quilted Mules After Wimbledon Win

Jelena Djokovic celebrated her husband Novak Djokovic’s men’s singles win at Wimbledon in style, cementing his 7th win at the London tennis tournament. The star’s trophy was presented by none other than Kate Middleton.

On Sunday night at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner, the Figleaves model wore a romantic pink minidress. The sweet number included an empire waistline, as well as large puffed sleeves. A swirling floral pattern also added a feminine air to the piece. Djokovic’s outfit was complete with a white leather quilted Chanel flap bag, as well as a pendant necklace, delicate drop earrings and a diamond-studded gold bangle.

Novak and his wife Jelena Djokovic attend the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at Wimbledon in London on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Djokovic kept her shoes equally contemporary. The Bocconi University graduate slipped into a pair of cream leather mules, featuring thin short heels and quilted straps. The breezy style smoothly paired with her handbag and dress, while remaining neutral and clean.

Related Kate Middleton Presents Wimbledon Trophy in '80s-Style Peplum Polka Dot Dress & Slingback Pumps With Prince William and Prince George Kate Middleton Brings Summer To Wimbledon 2022 In a Lemon Yellow Sun Dress and Hidden Heels In London Marion Cotillard Wears Micro Shorts, Tights & Heels at Chanel's Haute Couture Show in Paris

During the final round of Djokovic’s winning Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Jelena also wore the same dress while in the stands with their 4-year-old daughter, Tara. In this instance, Djokovic paired her dress with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat. Tara was equally brightly dressed, wearing a yellow circle-printed dress with flounced sleeves; giving her summer outfit a sporty boost were black sneaker boots with knit uppers and chunky white rubber soles.

Jelena and Tara Djokovic cheer on Novak Djokovic’s victory against Nick Kyrgios during the Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships were held in London, with Novak Djokovic emerging as its men’s singles winner after beating Nick Kyrgios at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Other tennis stars who won singles and doubles categories included Elena Rybakina, Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell and Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova. The 2022 event’s total winner’s purse was £40.35 million ($49.55 million), resulting in a 15% increase compared to 2021’s £35 million. The event also featured star-studded attendees, including Tom Cruise, Kate Middleton, David Beckham and Rebel Wilson.

Discover Djokovic’s on-court looks over the years in the gallery.