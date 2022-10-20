Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sleek in Corset, Stilettos & More From Italy

Lauren Sanchez took to social media to share a glimpse into her Italian vacation with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The former “Extra” correspondent reshared an Instagram photo dump by makeup artist Buster Knight, featuring an array of her vacation outfits styled by Micah Schifman. During her trip, Sanchez donned a black long-sleeved top with a matching high-waisted skirt, paired with a diamond necklace and stud earrings. The same jewelry was also paired with a white button-up shirt and high-waisted houndstooth plaid skirt. Finishing Sanchez’s outfit roundup was a black Dolce & Gabbana corseted lace-paneled top and high-waisted bodyconb miniskirt, accented with a gold rosary charm necklace and heart-shaped ring.

“It was an exciting week in Rome visiting the Vatican and meeting philanthropist from around the world. (And eating a lot of pasta) Here are some of the looks (many vintage),” Sanchez added to the post’s caption.

When it came to footwear, Sanchez’s shoes were mostly not visible. However, in a final video where she walks down a patio, it was revealed that she paired her corseted outfit with a pair of open-toed heeled sandals. The black set, which appeared to be crafted from satin, featured crossed toe straps and a thin front platform, finished with stiletto heels for a sleek height boost. However, this wasn’t Sanchez’s only sharp shoe moment during her trip; she also donned chunky white Alexander McQueen sneakers for the occasion, matching with Bezos (who wore a similarly monochrome Hermés pair) in the process.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos walk hand-in-hand in Rome, Italy on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

