Jasmine Tookes Steps into Fall with Vince Camuto in Timelessly Chic Trench, Midi Dress & Embossed Boots

Jasmine Tookes proved layering is key for fall while celebrating the launch of Vince Camuto’s Fall 2022 collection on Thursday night.

The Joja co-founder arrived in New York City for the occasion, which included boot customizations and a private dinner, in an olive green midi dress. The silky piece featured a V-shaped neckline, overlaid with an utterly classic beige trench coat with wide lapels. Complementing Tooke’s ensemble with a bohemian finish was a thin studded brown belt, as well as gold fan-shaped post earrings.

Jasmine Tookes attends Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

When it came to footwear, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for Camuto’s new square-toed Sangeti boots — creating a matching moment with fellow Angel Elsa Hosk. Their $229 style featured a knee-high silhouette with two-toned brown leather uppers, gaining an edge through mixed crocodile embossments. Completing the reptilian set were black soles with 3-inch flared block heels, adding a contemporary finish to the textured pair. The style comes in a range of leather and suede colorways, including black, brown, tan and metallic gold.

Vince Camuto’s Sangeti boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Jasmine Tookes and Elsa Hosk attend Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection launch in New York City on Sept. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s Fall 2022 collection, Invincible, highlights the free-spiritedness of bohemian style and sophisticated glamour. The line includes a range of boots in knee-high and over-the-knee silhouettes with flat soles, block and stiletto heels in a wide variety of versatile neutral hues. Similar themes are seen in its bootie selection, which includes embellishments ranging from buckles to quilting, leopard prints and studs — plus a wide range of Western-inspired embroidered styles. Rounding out the line are flatform sneakers, pointed-toe pumps, platform loafers and heeled sandals with glamorous crystals, jewel-toned velvets and shiny metallic hues. The $89-$599 collection is currently available until November on Vince Camuto’s website.

Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto’s ‘Invincible’ Fall 2022 collection. CREDIT: Kaitlyn Chow/Courtesy of Vince Camuto

