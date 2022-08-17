January Jones Goes Chicly Retro in Polka Dot Bikini With ‘Mad Men’-Like ’60s Details

January Jones went back to the ’60s this week — and no, it wasn’t to reprise her role as Betty Draper in “Mad Men.” Instead, Jones channeled distinctly vintage style while having a pool day at home.

Posing outdoors on Instagram, the Emmy Award-nominated actress wore a cream bikini by Marysia. The contemporary swimwear featured a top with a deep neckline and front tie, as well as high-waisted ruched bottoms. The set was also covered in a black polka-dot print, dotted as though painted with watercolors.

Jones’ accessories of choice included a wide-brimmed woven hat by Lack of Color, chunky gold Uncommon Matters huggie hoop earrings and a set of white-rimmed black Marni sunglasses, all adding to her ensemble’s retro appeal. She finished her outfit with a deep coral lip.

“102• RIP my grass,” Jones captioned the photo, playfully mourning her lawn’s death from the outdoor heat.

When it came to shoes, the “Politician” actress’ footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely she went barefoot or wore a set of flat sandals or slip-on slides while at the pool. Both pairs have become top trends for swimwear attire this summer, such as molded and flat styles from brands including Birkenstock. However, stars like Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Simpson have also proved that, for a whimsically glamorous look, platform heels and wedges can also be worn with swimwear as well.

Jones’ outfit continued her sharp swimwear streak, as she often shares shots of her poolside attire to her fans on social media. During one notable instance in July, she struck a pose in a red bikini top and denim shorts — smoothly accessorized with curved aviator sunglasses and a gold pendant necklace.

When it comes to shoes, the “Last Man on Earth” star’s styles are usually contemporary and vintage-inspired. At home and off-duty, Jones’ footwear usually encompasses low-heeled mules and sandals from Andre Assous, Ba&sh and By Far. Her red carpet ensembles, however, are much more formal, often featuring sharp pumps by Christian Louboutin, Kurt Geiger, Manolo Blahnik and Tamara Mellon, among other top brands.

