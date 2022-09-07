Janet Jackson Accepts the Icon of the Year Award in Cropped Blazer and Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Show

Janet Jackson went bold for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, founded by Brandice Daniel, presented its 15th anniversary fashion show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH on Tuesday night in New York City. Continuing its mission to elevate Black voices and brands in fashion, the organization’s Awards were also bestowed to Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel.

For the occasion, Jackson arrived to accept her Icon of the Year Award in a full Off-White ensemble. Her outfit featured a graphic red and navy blue split graphic T-shirt beneath a cropped black blazer. Giving her outfit a burst of drama was a beige tulle skirt, featuring flared tiered layers. Completing the star’s outfit, styled by Wouri Vice, were sculptural stacked Dinosaur Designs bangles and oblong Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards After Party on Sept. 6. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jackson’s footwear was not visible beneath her skirt’s long hem. However, it’s likely she paired the bold ensemble with a set of coordinating or matching pumps or sandals, as she’s previously done in the past for formal events. The Grammy Award-winning musician also took a moment to give a speech during the occasion, as well.

Janet Jackson attends the Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards afterparty in New York City on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Janet Jackson accepts the Icon of the Year Award at the Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards afterparty in New York City on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Jason’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The star often favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin for all occasions, featuring platform sandals, boots and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers and Nike sneakers.

Discover Jackson’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.