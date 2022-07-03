Janet Jackson Amps Up Bodycon Dress at Essence Festival With Height-Boosting Platforms

Janet Jackson continued her statement-making streak at Essence Festival 2022 this week — thanks to a punchy dress and equally bold shoes. The New Orleans-based event celebrates Black music and culture in partnership with Essence magazine, including numerous star performances; this year’s features Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Jazmine Sullivan, and The Roots.

In her newest Instagram Reel, Jackson was filmed walking through the event’s Be Bold dinner party and dancing with attendees in a bodycon maxi dress, covered in a gray and black houndstooth print. The Grammy Award-winning star‘s high-necked number included long sleeves, a slim fit and ankle-length skirt. Jackson accessorized in boldly glamorous style, adding a metallic finish with large silver drop hoop earrings, a coordinating stack of bracelets and an opal cocktail ring.

“What a fun night celebrating with u all at the #BeBold Dinner Party. Thank U to @cocacola #IfNotForMyGirls , @att#DreamInBlack , @propelcenter for your contribution to my Rhythm Nation Scholarship Fund,” Jackson captioned the video.

When it came to footwear, the “Nasty” singer opted to go semi-casual in a pair of platform sneakers. The set included thick ridged soles appearing to total at least 2 inches in height, as well as rounded toes with light-hued uppers. An apparent reflective finish gave the set added flash, as well as a whimsical and athletic base for Jackson’s dressier ensemble.

This isn’t Jackson’s only recent venture with Essence — or bold shoe moment — either. Earlier this month, the musician served as the cover star for the magazine’s July/August 2022 issue, wearing shoes ranging from Diesel’s denim boot pants to yellow suede Loewe boots in its lead editorial spread. In her accompanying interview with Gerrick D. Kennedy, Jackson discussed a range of topics — from her recent documentary to parenting, her musical legacy and returning to creating and performing new songs.

“That’s not important to me, whether I did or didn’t, to be quite honest,” Jackson tells Kennedy on earning her dues as an R&B producer. “It’s really the body of music touching people and how it impacts their lives that matters to me. It’s not the accolades. I honestly don’t think about that stuff.”

During the 2022 Festival, she also performed in a punchy orange outfit with white leather sneakers for a retro finish.

When it comes to shoes, Jason’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The star often favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin for all occasions, featuring platform sandals, boots and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers and Nike sneakers.

