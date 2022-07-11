Janet Jackson Gleams in Spiked Sandals With Designer Christian Louboutin at Bal de al Rose in Monaco

Janet Jackson took the 2022 Bal de la Rose (The Rose Ball) by storm — alongside its new artistic director, Christian Louboutin. This year’s event marked the first time the party was held since the 2019 death of Karl Lagerfeld, its previous artistic director.

The “Nasty” singer posed with Louboutin at the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Etoiles in a black gown by Christian Siriano, which featured structured shoulders, long sleeves and a flowing train. The number was accentuated with a thick collar trimmed in silver crystals, as well as numerous layered round, spiked and oblong wooden bangles. Completing her outfit was a black lacquered clutch.

Christian Louboutin and Janet Jackson attend the Bal de la Rose 2022 in Monte Carlo, Monaco on July 8, 2022. CREDIT: David NIVIERE/Getty Images

For shoes, Jackson naturally wore Louboutins — in this instance, a set of edgy strappy sandals. Featuring thin black leather toe, T- and wrapped ankle straps, Louboutin’s Bombina Spikes footwear framed Jackson’s bright pink pedicure with a structured elegance. For a daring twist, the pair was covered in pointed silver spikes and included 4-inch stiletto heels.

Christian Louboutin’s Bombina Spikes sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The 2022 Rose Ball, hosted by HRH Princess Caroline of Hanover at the Salle des Etoiles of the Sporting Monte-Carlo, was notably held on the 40th anniversary of the death of Princess Grace of Monaco — who first established the event in 1954. With a 1920’s cabaret theme, the rousing occasion included drag, acrobat and burlesque performances — where all dancers wore Louboutins — as well as a tombola raffle, which featured prizes of Chanel high jewelry, Louis Vuitton handbags and a flight on a private jet. The evening’s guests included Charlotte Casiraghi, Sabrina Elba, Noor Fares, Prince Albert II and Dame Shirley Bassey.

