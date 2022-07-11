Janet Jackson Gleams in Spiked Sandals With Designer Christian Louboutin at Bal de al Rose in Monaco

Janet Jackson took the 2022 Bal de la Rose (The Rose Ball) by storm — alongside its new artistic director, Christian Louboutin. This year’s event marked the first time the party was held since the 2019 death of Karl Lagerfeld, its previous artistic director.
The “Nasty” singer posed with Louboutin at the Sporting Monte-Carlo’s Salle des Etoiles in a black gown by Christian Siriano, which featured structured shoulders, long sleeves and a flowing train. The number was accentuated with a thick collar trimmed in silver crystals, as well as numerous layered round, spiked and oblong wooden bangles. Completing her outfit was a black lacquered clutch.
For shoes, Jackson naturally wore Louboutins — in this instance, a set of edgy strappy sandals. Featuring thin black leather toe, T- and wrapped ankle straps, Louboutin’s Bombina Spikes footwear framed Jackson’s bright pink pedicure with a structured elegance. For a daring twist, the pair was covered in pointed silver spikes and included 4-inch stiletto heels.
When it comes to shoes, Jason’s style ranges from slick to sporty. The star often favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin for all occasions, featuring platform sandals, boots and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers and Nike sneakers.
