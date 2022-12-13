Janelle Monae Styles Thom Browne Skirt Suit With Socks & Pumps on ‘Today’ Show

Janelle Monáe was sharply suited for her latest appearance on the “Today” show this week.

While arriving to the program’s Manhattan studio in New York City on Tuesday morning, The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star suited up in a dapper Thom Browne outfit. Her ensemble featured a white collared shirt and black-and-white striped tie, layered beneath a structural black satin corset. A pleated skirt with the paneled texture featured a below-the-knee hem, creating a revamped take on the skirt suit.

Janelle Monáe arrives at the “Today Show” in New York City on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

A black miniature top hat surrounded by frothy black netting, as well as a matching wool cape-like blazer and clear pointed drop earrings, finished Monáe’s attire. Black leather gloves, as well as white socks trimmed with Browne’s signature red, blue and white stripes, enhanced her look with further formality.

When it came to footwear, Monáe slipped into a pair of platform pumps. The “Dirty Computer” artist’s black leather style featured glossy patent uppers, complete with triangular toes and thin platform soles. Closed counters and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height — though they couldn’t be seen — completed Monáe’s attire with a business-worthy finish, sharply coordinating with her suit for a streamlined appearance.

A closer look at Monáe’s pumps. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Monáe’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Monae’s top style statements over the years in the gallery.