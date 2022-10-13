Janelle Monae Straps Into Platform Pumps, Netting Tights & ’60s Cape Coat for ‘Peaky Bilnders’ Play

Janelle Monae looked to the ’60s while attending the opening night of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” play in London.

The Billboard Music Award-winning musician arrived to the event at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in a buttoned overcoat, instantly reminiscent of the vintage era. Her style featured a double-breasted cape-like silhouette with rounded lapels, black buttons and piping. Adding a slick finish to her outfit were a black top, leather beret and bunched gloves, as well as leggings with a perforated cutout pattern. Monae’s outfit was complete with gold circular drop earrings and round sunglasses, as well as a reptilian clutch with a structured gold side handle.

Janelle Monae attends the opening night of “Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London on Oct. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Monae strapped into a set of platform pumps. The “Dirty Computer” artist’s black patent leather style featured thick soles and block heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. Closed counters, ankle and peep-toe straps gave the set a secure finish. When layered over Monae’s tights, the pair continued her lower cutout appearance with a streamlined sin.

A closer look at Monae’s pumps. CREDIT: Suzan Moore/PA Images via Getty Images

Monae’s shoe style is often glamorous and sleek. The musician often pairs her red carpet outfits with heeled sandals, platform and pointed-toe pumps from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be seen in Oxford loafers, heeled boots and Converse and L.A.M.B. sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Monae’s top style statements over the years in the gallery.