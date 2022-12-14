Jamie Lynn Spears Slips on Silver Pumps & Leather for ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ Premiere

Jamie Lynn Spears was suited up for the premiere of her newest project, Fox’s “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test,” in Los Angeles. The series, where 16 celebrity contestants battle through special forces training challenges, premieres on Fox in January.

The “Zoey 101” star hit the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot, wearing a black leather outfit.

Styled by Christina Joy Pacelli, her ensemble featured a collarless long-sleeve jacket with fringed breast pockets, paired with matching wide-leg trousers. The set was layered atop a draped black silk top, and accessorized with a silver bangle, rings and round drop earrings.

Jamie Lynn Spears attends Fox’s “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Spears slipped on a metallic pair of heels. The “Sweet Magnolias” actress‘ style included dark silver leather uppers with triangular toes. Though the set’s heels could not be seen, it was likely finished with thin or block-shaped heels totaling 4 inches in height, given the style’s traditional silhouettes.

A closer look at Spears’ pumps. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Where shoes are concerned, Spears often wears bohemian and relaxed styles. On the red carpet, she’s been seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals in a range of colors and sparkly textures. Off-duty, the actress regularly wears colorful and neutral sneakers, as well as mules, slides and rounded boots from Gucci, Ugg, Balenciaga and Golden Goose.

