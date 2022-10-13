Jamie Lee Curtis Suits Up in Slingback Heels for Hand & Footprint Cement Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Jamie Lee Curtis suited up for her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX this week, commemorating her longtime acting career. During the ceremony, Curtis was joined by husband Christopher Guest and daughters Ruby and Annie Guest, as well as close friends and co-stars including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kyle Richards and Andi Matichak – in a viral moment, Curtis and Schwarzenegger also shared a kiss.

For the occasion, Curtis arrived and gave her opening speech while wearing a white suit. Featuring a sharply pointed blazer and matching trousers, the set was layered over a white top for a monochrome appearance. Completing the “Freaky Friday” star’s ensemble was a silver pendant necklace and watch.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ruby Guest, Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest attend the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Curtis finished her sharp outfit with pointed-toe pumps. Her kitten-heeled style featured light brown leather uppers, complete with 1-2-inch-high thin heels. The set gave her ensemble a contemporary finish with a tonal edge from a slingback strap finish; they also coordinated with the cement used for the ceremony, which Curtis stepped into while in her heels — further leaving their mark behind in her legacy.

Jamie Lee Curtis stands in cement during the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This is the latest viral moment for Curtis, whose final film in the “Halloween” franchise, “Halloween Ends,” releases on Oct. 14. In the film, Curtis stars as Laurie Strode — a role she originated in the franchise’s first 1978 film — regarded as one of the most iconic “final girls” in horror cinema history. The actress made waves earlier this week while attending the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, wearing a crystal-draped red Ralph Lauren gown and floral diamond post earrings by Cathy Waterman.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Curtis’ shoe style is sharp and elegant. On the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress frequently wears kitten and stiletto-heeled pointed-toe pumps, mules and sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. Over the years, Curtis has also been spotted in open-toed pumps and strappy sandals from a range of brands, including Nine West. When off-duty, the actress can be spotted in neutral-toned thong sandals and New Balance sneakers, as well.

