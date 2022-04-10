Jada Pinkett-Smith Glitters in Sparkly Gown and Gold Wedges for Shonda Rhimes’ Arts Center Opening

Jada Pinkett-Smith was going for gold on Saturday evening for the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Founded by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, the new center includes a dance academy named for actress Debbie Allen and a fly aerial studio named for Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith.

The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance in a sweeping gold gown. The strapless number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a wide flared skirt. The piece’s sparkling fabric gave it full allover glamour, further accentuated by Smith’s matching drop earrings and rings. The occasion was notably Smith’s first appearance since her husband, Will Smith, engaged in a viral altercation with Chris Rock over a joke towards her alopecia — which resulted in an Oscars ban for the actor until 2033.

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the grand opening of the Shonda Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on April 9, 2022. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Smith’s footwear was both comfortable and sleek. The actress arrived in a pair of gold sandals, featuring a gold metallic tone and crossed toe straps. Completing the set were wraparound straps, as well as thick soles in a triangular wedge silhouette totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair created a head-to-toe monochrome look while remaining a standout when appearing during the evening.

A closer look at Smith’s wedges. CREDIT: Khrome / SplashNews.com

Wrapped heels have been one of the year’s most popular styles, due to their sleek aesthetic and supportive wraparound ankle straps. Smith isn’t the only star to wear a pair in recent weeks. Zaya Wade, Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have also worn styles from Proenza Schouler, Tom Ford and Bottega Veneta as well. Wedge heels are additionally making a comeback, with news pairs recently launched by Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Vince Camuto and more popular brands.

For Smith, red carpets are an occasion for glamorous dressing. The “Magic Mike XXL” star often wears pumps and sandals with towering heels from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. These usually feature edgy accents like metallic hues, crystals and studs. The actress also favors colorful sneakers while off-duty from Adidas and Yeezy.

