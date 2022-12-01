Jada Pinkett-Smith Commands Attention for ‘Emancipation’ in Dramatic Gown & 5-Inch Heels on Red Carpet for Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jada Pinkett-Smith made the red carpet a family affair while at the premiere of Apple TV+’s new film “Emancipation” starring her husband, Will Smith. The historical drama will release in theaters on Dec. 2 and on the platform on Dec. 9.

The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance at Regency Village Theatre for the occasion in a Stéphane Rolland gown. The high-low couture piece, part of the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, included a mock-neck bodice with cape sleeves embellished with delicate crystals. Completing the piece was a bunched cream skirt, forming a mini-length base that flowed into a dramatic frothy train down the red carpet.

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett-Smith attend the ‘Emancipation’ premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jada Pinkett-Smith attends the ‘Emancipation’ premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Gleaming silver and diamond bangles, rings and a sharp ear pin by KatKim finished her ensemble.

When it came to shoes, Jada strapped into a slick pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Her $498 (previously $995) Harmony style featured metallic mirrored silver leather uppers, complete with three straps, thin platform soles and 4.7-inch stiletto heels. The shiny set added a statement-making base to her ensemble, coordinating with the glitz of her gown’s crystals as well.

A closer look at Pinkett-Smith’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith attend the ‘Emancipation’ premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

For Jada, red carpets are an occasion for glamorous dressing. The “Magic Mike XXL” star often wears pumps and sandals with towering heels from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. These usually feature edgy accents like metallic hues, crystals and studs. The actress also favors colorful sneakers while off-duty from Adidas and Yeezy.

