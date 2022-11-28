×
Ivanka Trump Slips On Breathable Mizuno Sneakers & Leggings for Gym Workout

By Aaron Royce
IT-2
Ivanka Trump was athletically dressed for an afternoon workout today.

Back in Miami after watching a few matches of the FIFA World Cup with her family in Qatar, the socialite hit the gym in an all-black outfit. Her ensemble included plain black leggings, as well as a matching black T-shirt. Her simple attire was accented by a water bottle with a green top, as well as two red and black hair ties around her wrist.

Ivanka Trump, gym, gym clothes, workout clothes, leggings, black leggings, T-shirt, womens leggings, sneakers, black sneakers, lace up sneakers, athletic sneakers, gym sneakers, womens sneakers, sport sneakers
Ivanka Trump goes to a workout in Miami on Nov. 28, 2022.
When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a set of Mizuno running sneakers. Her style included black rounded toes with a lace-up silhouette and knit black and gray geometric line-printed mesh uppers. The style was punctuated by the brand’s logo in white on each side, as well as horizontally ridged white rubber soles. The set added a monochrome finish to Trump’s workout ensemble.

A closer look at Trump’s sneakers.
Ivanka Trump goes to a workout in Miami on Nov. 28, 2022.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

