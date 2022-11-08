Ivanka Trump Blooms in Blue Floral Dress at Tiffany Trump’s Bridal Shower

Ivanka Trump brought flower power to her sister Tiffany Trump’s bridal shower. Tiffany is readying for her marriage to Michael Boulos.

While in Florida for the occasion, the socialite posed in a photo on Instagram with Tiffany and sister-in-law Lara Trump, wearing a white sleeveless dress. Overlaid with a blue toile print, the long style included ribbon-tied straps. Trump completed her attire with diamond stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes could not be seen. However, given the formal nature of the occasion, it’s likely she slipped into a set of flat or heeled sandals. Both styles have been on frequent rotation in Trump’s Florida wardrobe over the years.