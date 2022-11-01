×
Ivanka Trump Lets Her Feet Breathe in Thong Sandals With Torn Shorts on Halloween

By Aaron Royce
Ivanka-trump
Ivanka Trump: February 2020
Ivanka Trump: April 2020
Ivanka Trump: July 2020
Ivanka Trump: September 2020
Ivanka Trump paired neutrals together for a walk in Florida.

While strolling in Surfside, the socialite wore a casual T-shirt and shorts. Her top featured a V-neck silhouette, while her thigh-high shorts included distressed hems for a grungy appearance; both pieces featured a white hue, creating a monochrome appearance. Black sunglasses finished Trump’s ensemble.

Ivanka Trump walks in Surfside, Florida on Oct. 31, 2022.
Ivanka Trump walks in Surfside, Florida on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor slipped on a set of black thong sandals. Her minimalist pair included thin straps that secured her feet, while remaining easy to slip in and out of. The shoes also featured their signature flat soles, giving the pair added wearability. Indeed, the thong sandal style is a popular choice in warmer climates and seasons due to its easy wear and breathability; though pairs are available year-round, new styles have been released from a range of brands this year, including Havaianas, Staud and Porte and Paire.

A closer look at Trump's sandals.
A closer look at Trump’s sandals.
CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA
Ivanka Trump, sandals, black sandals, thong sandals, flat sandals, shorts, white shorts, denim shorts, Florida
Ivanka Trump walks in Surfside, Florida on Oct. 31, 2022.
CREDIT: BACKGRID/MEGA
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.
Access exclusive content

