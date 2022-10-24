×
Ivanka Trump Slips On Viral Pink Gucci x Adidas Sneakers in Miami

By Aaron Royce
Ivanka Trump went casual while traveling from Miami yesterday.

Arriving to Miami International Airport, the socialite wore a pair of blue jeans with a faintly stone-washed texture. The casual set was paired with an olive green canvas utility jacket, featuring front breast pockets, rolled-up sleeves and biker straps on its shoulders. Trump finished her travel ensemble with low-rise black socks, as well as an indigo nylon carryon tote trimmed with black leather.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on Oct. 23, 2022.
CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor laced into a pair of low-top Gazelle sneakers from Gucci and Adidas’ viral collaboration, which launched earlier this summer. Her $850 style featured the sneaker’s signature flat soles, rounded toes and lace-up silhouette, complete with Adidas’ signature three stripes. However, giving it a Gucci makeover were pink velvet uppers, as well as tan rubber soles embossed with the collaboration’s Gucci Trefoil logo.

A closer look at Trump’s Gucci x Adidas sneakers.
CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com
Gucci x Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.
