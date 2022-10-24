Ivanka Trump Slips On Viral Pink Gucci x Adidas Sneakers in Miami

Ivanka Trump went casual while traveling from Miami yesterday.

Arriving to Miami International Airport, the socialite wore a pair of blue jeans with a faintly stone-washed texture. The casual set was paired with an olive green canvas utility jacket, featuring front breast pockets, rolled-up sleeves and biker straps on its shoulders. Trump finished her travel ensemble with low-rise black socks, as well as an indigo nylon carryon tote trimmed with black leather.

Ivanka Trump arrives at Miami International Airport in Miami on Oct. 23, 2022. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor laced into a pair of low-top Gazelle sneakers from Gucci and Adidas’ viral collaboration, which launched earlier this summer. Her $850 style featured the sneaker’s signature flat soles, rounded toes and lace-up silhouette, complete with Adidas’ signature three stripes. However, giving it a Gucci makeover were pink velvet uppers, as well as tan rubber soles embossed with the collaboration’s Gucci Trefoil logo.

A closer look at Trump’s Gucci x Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: LCD / SplashNews.com

Gucci x Adidas’ Gazelle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci