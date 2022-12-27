Ivanka Trump Sparkles in 3D Flower Dress for Last Night of Hanukkah With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump brought sparkling style to the last night of Hanukkah this week.
On Monday, the Jewish holiday’s twelfth and final night of celebration, the former presidential advisor posed at home with husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved mock-neck dress covered in sparkling cream sequins. The knee-length piece was complete with a matching sheer flower accent on her right shoulder, as well as small drop earrings.
“Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah !” Trump captioned her post.
When it came to footwear, Trump’s shoes could not be seen. However, she likely wore a pair of matching or complementary pumps or heeled sandals, given her past formal ensembles. Trump’s Hanukkah attire followed a similarly light-toned color palette as her outfits worn in Paris while on a trip with Arabella earlier this month, like the cream sweater and leather boots donned to visit the Louvre Museum.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.
