Ivanka Trump Sparkles in 3D Flower Dress for Last Night of Hanukkah With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump brought sparkling style to the last night of Hanukkah this week.

On Monday, the Jewish holiday’s twelfth and final night of celebration, the former presidential advisor posed at home with husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore on Instagram. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved mock-neck dress covered in sparkling cream sequins. The knee-length piece was complete with a matching sheer flower accent on her right shoulder, as well as small drop earrings.

“Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah !” Trump captioned her post.

When it came to footwear, Trump’s shoes could not be seen. However, she likely wore a pair of matching or complementary pumps or heeled sandals, given her past formal ensembles. Trump’s Hanukkah attire followed a similarly light-toned color palette as her outfits worn in Paris while on a trip with Arabella earlier this month, like the cream sweater and leather boots donned to visit the Louvre Museum.

Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Kushner visit Paris. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Ivanka Trump