Ivanka Trump Slips on Chanel Flats for Family Walk with Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump dressed in sharp neutrals for an afternoon outing with her family.

While walking in Surfside on Saturday afternoon, the socialite strolled with Kushner and their children to their synagogue in a white dress. Her knee-length white linen piece featured rounded sleeves with a deep neckline, complete with rows of gold buttons down its front. Matching buttoned pockets and a slit hem finished Trump’s dress, which she accessorized with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Ivanka Trump walks with Jared Kushner and their children to their synagogue with their children in Surfside, Florida on Dec. 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a set of Chanel flats. Her round-toed style included white silky uppers with a vertical texture, complete with rounded black capped toes and short heels. Delicate bows also topped each toe for a delicate, feminine finish.

A closer look at Trump’s flats. CREDIT: MEGA