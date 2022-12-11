Ivanka Trump Slips on Chanel Flats for Family Walk with Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump dressed in sharp neutrals for an afternoon outing with her family.
While walking in Surfside on Saturday afternoon, the socialite strolled with Kushner and their children to their synagogue in a white dress. Her knee-length white linen piece featured rounded sleeves with a deep neckline, complete with rows of gold buttons down its front. Matching buttoned pockets and a slit hem finished Trump’s dress, which she accessorized with black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.
When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a set of Chanel flats. Her round-toed style included white silky uppers with a vertical texture, complete with rounded black capped toes and short heels. Delicate bows also topped each toe for a delicate, feminine finish.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.