Ivanka Trump Rides Camel in Egypt in Romantic White Midi Dress & Sneakers With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump was comfortably dressed for adventures in Egypt this week.

While in Cairo for the first time during a family vacation, the socialite posed in a photo dump on Instagram, alongside daughter Arabella, sons Theodore and Joseph and husband Jared Kushner. For the occasion, she wore a cream midi-length dress with a button-up front and lightly rounded puffy sleeves. The piece, complete with a deep neckline and thin neckline straps, was accessorized with small earrings and a woven sun hat.

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a simple pair of white sneakers. The lace-up style feature flat soles and monochrome uppers — likely crafted from canvas — providing a clean base for Trump’s camel-riding attire.

The occasion follows Trump’s appearance at the wedding of her younger sister Tiffany Trump, where she wore a flowing blue gown.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy