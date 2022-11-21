Ivanka Trump Rides Camel in Egypt in Romantic White Midi Dress & Sneakers With Jared Kushner & Kids

Ivanka Trump was comfortably dressed for adventures in Egypt this week.
While in Cairo for the first time during a family vacation, the socialite posed in a photo dump on Instagram, alongside daughter Arabella, sons Theodore and Joseph and husband Jared Kushner. For the occasion, she wore a cream midi-length dress with a button-up front and lightly rounded puffy sleeves. The piece, complete with a deep neckline and thin neckline straps, was accessorized with small earrings and a woven sun hat.
When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a simple pair of white sneakers. The lace-up style feature flat soles and monochrome uppers — likely crafted from canvas — providing a clean base for Trump’s camel-riding attire.
The occasion follows Trump’s appearance at the wedding of her younger sister Tiffany Trump, where she wore a flowing blue gown.
