Ivanka Trump Rides Camel in Egypt in Romantic White Midi Dress & Sneakers With Jared Kushner & Kids

By Aaron Royce
Ivanka Trump was comfortably dressed for adventures in Egypt this week.

While in Cairo for the first time during a family vacation, the socialite posed in a photo dump on Instagram, alongside daughter Arabella, sons Theodore and Joseph and husband Jared Kushner. For the occasion, she wore a cream midi-length dress with a button-up front and lightly rounded puffy sleeves. The piece, complete with a deep neckline and thin neckline straps, was accessorized with small earrings and a woven sun hat.

When it came to footwear, the former presidential advisor‘s shoes of choice were a simple pair of white sneakers. The lace-up style feature flat soles and monochrome uppers — likely crafted from canvas — providing a clean base for Trump’s camel-riding attire.

The occasion follows Trump’s appearance at the wedding of her younger sister Tiffany Trump, where she wore a flowing blue gown.

Tiffany Trump, wedding, gown, white gown, wedding gown, Elie Saab, heels
(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New BalanceAfter departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.

