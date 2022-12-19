Ivanka Trump Delivers Tourist Style in Versatile Shoes With Daughter Arabella Kushner at Eiffel Tower in Paris

Ivanka Trump brought sharp footwear along for the ride to Paris this week.
While with daughter Arabella Kushner in the City of Light, the socialite posed in front of landmarks including the Eiffel Tower. While at the Tower, Trump wore a fur-trimmed olive green parka over a dark top and blue jeans. Her casual look was finished with lace-up chunky sneakers, appearing to feature two-toned brown suede uppers in a lace-up silhouette.
Kushner also dressed for the occasion in a black parka, beanie and pants with paneled white lace-up sneakers.
However, this wasn’t Trump’s only outfit for the occasion. When at the Louvre Museum with Kushner, the former presidential advisor also wore a cream turtleneck sweater with black leather trousers. A set of black leather low-heeled boots finished her outfit with a sharp, walkable base. Kushner was also darkly dressed, wearing a black hoodie, beanie and pants with lace-up leather boots.
Trump’s shoe style typically veers into the versatile route, with a range of single-tone pointed-toe pumps from brands including Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, she can also be seen in flats, thong and wedge sandals by Gianvito Rossi, Tkees and Aquazzura. Her casual shoes also include sneakers by APL, Mizuno and New Balance. After departing Washington, D.C., in January 2021, Trump and her family began residing in Miami. The former footwear, apparel and accessories designer left the nation’s capital after the end of her father President Donald Trump’s term in office.
